Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Arab City and Marshall County Schools see decrease in COVID-19 cases

By Stefante Randall
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAND MOUNTAIN, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID cases in Alabama schools fell last week, and it’s a trend many local school systems are reporting, also.

The most recent data shows 6,382 COVID cases connected to school systems around the state.

That’s a drop of more than 2,000 cases compared to the week before that was at 8,428 cases.

“We had a serious community spread when we started, and we opened the school with over 30 positive cases, and we hadn’t started school yet,” said Arab City Schools Superintendent Johnny Berry.

After almost two years of being in a pandemic and switching from virtual to in-person learning, school districts in northeast Alabama are now seeing a decline in covid cases.

Arab City Schools went from 106 cases at the beginning of the month to now only 22 cases.

Superintendent Berry made face coverings mandatory and recently extended the mandate until October 1st.

“It gives us an opportunity to see if we can obtain that in our community and keep that level of 1 percent. If we feel like we can do that, then we feel like we can take the masks off, but we want to be careful and not do it too soon,” said Berry.

At Marshall County Schools, they had as many as 183 cases and are now down to 19 cases.

“I think more and more folks are getting vaccinated, and I think we are in a window where many have had the virus, and many are sick, and many have antibodies as well. I just hope that this trend continues,” said Marshall County Schools Superintendent Dr. Cindy Wigley.

Although cases are declining at Arab and Marshall County Schools, Berry, and Wigley both said they need substitute bus drivers and teachers.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
If you’re looking for a job, Toyota Manufacturing is looking for you.
Toyota Manufacturing in Huntsville makes big announcement
FBI takes business owner into custody
Michael Lee McGinnis was arrested on 18 charges of child pornography in Cullman County.
UAH lecturer arrested on child porn charges, placed on administrative leave

Latest News

2022 city budget will be passed on Monday
Decatur’s city budget increasing nearly $7 million in 2022
Albertville Board of Education
Albertville Board of Education approve policy changes to help teachers
Alabama A&M police chief no longer with the department
COVID cases decreasing in schools
COVID cases decreasing in Arab City and Marshall County Schools