Arab City and Marshall County Schools see decrease in COVID-19 cases

SAND MOUNTAIN, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID cases in Alabama schools fell last week, and it’s a trend many local school systems are reporting, also.

The most recent data shows 6,382 COVID cases connected to school systems around the state.

That’s a drop of more than 2,000 cases compared to the week before that was at 8,428 cases.

“We had a serious community spread when we started, and we opened the school with over 30 positive cases, and we hadn’t started school yet,” said Arab City Schools Superintendent Johnny Berry.

After almost two years of being in a pandemic and switching from virtual to in-person learning, school districts in northeast Alabama are now seeing a decline in covid cases.

Arab City Schools went from 106 cases at the beginning of the month to now only 22 cases.

Superintendent Berry made face coverings mandatory and recently extended the mandate until October 1st.

“It gives us an opportunity to see if we can obtain that in our community and keep that level of 1 percent. If we feel like we can do that, then we feel like we can take the masks off, but we want to be careful and not do it too soon,” said Berry.

At Marshall County Schools, they had as many as 183 cases and are now down to 19 cases.

“I think more and more folks are getting vaccinated, and I think we are in a window where many have had the virus, and many are sick, and many have antibodies as well. I just hope that this trend continues,” said Marshall County Schools Superintendent Dr. Cindy Wigley.

Although cases are declining at Arab and Marshall County Schools, Berry, and Wigley both said they need substitute bus drivers and teachers.

