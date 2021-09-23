Albertville city employee hit by truck while weed-eating on Rose Road

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday morning, an Albertville Public Works employee was hit by a car on Rose Road.

Around 8:20 a.m. on September 23, the employee was weed-eating a curb near the Chaffin Street intersection when they were struck by a vehicle. The vehicle left the scene following the incident.

The vehicle was described as a white truck that continued on Rose Road towards Highway 431. The city employee was transported from the scene by ambulance to be treated for injuries.

Contact Albertville Police at 256-891-8274 if you have any information related to the vehicle or driver involved.

