Albertville Board of Education approve policy changes to help teachers

By Stefante Randall
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Throughout the pandemic, teaching has happened inside and outside of classrooms.

COVID has also sidelined some teachers who were infected. That has caused staffing shortages and extra workloads.

Albertville’s school board made a PTO change to ease financial burdens for teachers who get sick.

“Most systems in the state of Alabama give two free personal leave days to all teachers, but the other three teachers are charged the rate of the sub. So, we wanted to make sure during this difficult time that all our teachers, regardless of year one or year 30, would have all five personal leave days taken at will and free of charge,” said Dr. Boyd English, Albertville City Schools superintendent.

Another change, new vendors teachers can use for school supplies.

“They love Amazon and wanted Amazon to be added to purchase instructional supplies, and currently, we use a program called class wallet. There is an ability to add amazon with it, and there is a fee, and the board will pay into the fee for our teachers,” said Dr. English.

At the beginning of the school year, more than 100 positive COVID cases were reported in the district.

Now, there are only 22 positive cases.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

