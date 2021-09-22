Widespread power outages reported
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - The Arab Electric Cooperative says it is seeing widespread power outages in several areas the company covers.
Residents in Union Grove, Lacey’s Springs and Morgan City are reporting power outages, according to a post on the company’s official Facebook page.
The company says linemen are working to fix the issue and will restore power as soon as possible for customers.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.