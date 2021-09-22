Deals
Widespread power outages reported

(AP)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - The Arab Electric Cooperative says it is seeing widespread power outages in several areas the company covers.

Residents in Union Grove, Lacey’s Springs and Morgan City are reporting power outages, according to a post on the company’s official Facebook page.

The company says linemen are working to fix the issue and will restore power as soon as possible for customers.

There is a widespread power outage in the Union Grove, Laceys Springs and Morgan City area due to a tree falling on a line. Lineman are working as quickly as possible to restore power.

Posted by Arab Electric Cooperative on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

