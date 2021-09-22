Deals
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

IT’S OFFICIALLY FALL Y’ALL
Forecast
Forecast(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Some light rain this afternoon with cool temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Breezy NW winds will keep us cool throughout the rest of your Wednesday.

Temperatures will be cooler overnight as well with the 50s and 40s settling in! Our dry stretch officially starts Thursday with clear skies to start and finish the day.

Highs for Thursday only look to reach the low 70s.

We are in for a pleasant stretch of days leading into next week!

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

