Voting now open for Christmas in Limestone County theme contest

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The countdown to Christmas has officially begun. With the holiday less than 100 days away, Limestone County leaders are asking for the community’s help in choosing this year’s holiday theme.

The Christmas in Limestone County Committee picked three themes for the Christmas season.

The choices include:

I’ll Be Home for Christmas

A Christmas to Remember

A Christmas Tradition

Voting will continue until Sept. 28. The winning theme will be announced during the first week of October. Dates and times for all the community events will also be released during that time.

”So this is our second year of doing collaborative efforts and we want to promote the great quality of life events here in limestone county and we want the community to get engaged, get up early and shop local,” said Christmas in Limestone County Chair Committee Blake Williams.

More than 400 community members have already voted.

“Our committee is ecstatic about getting the community engaged in the theme selection process,” said Jimmar. “We hope the community is getting excited about shopping local and early for the holiday season in Limestone County.”

The Christmas in Limestone County Committee includes representatives from the Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce, City of Athens, Limestone County Commission, Athens Main Street, Limestone County Economic Development Association, Athens City Schools, Limestone County Schools, Town of Ardmore, Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, Town of Elkmont, Town of Mooresville, and several community individuals.

