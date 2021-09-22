UAH lecturer arrested on child pornography charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An employee at the University of Alabama in Huntsville has been arrested on several charges of child pornography.

Michael Lee McGinnis was arrested on 18 charges of possession of obscene matter in Cullman County on Tuesday, September 21nd.

McGinnis is a lecturer at UAH’s English department. He has worked at the school there since 2016. UAH officials say that he has been put on administrative leave and removed from all teaching and administrative duties.

WAFF 48 News reached out to the university and received this statement:

“Yesterday, September 21, 2021, UAH was made aware of concerning criminal charges against Michael McGinnis, a lecturer in the UAH Department of English. Upon notification, officials promptly placed him on leave, removed him from all teaching and administrative duties, and prohibited him from returning to campus and contacting members of the campus community.”

He was sent to the Cullman County Detention Center and later was released on a $180,000 bond.

