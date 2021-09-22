Three local communities selected for development academy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Three communities in north Alabama are part of the inaugural class of the Alabama League of Municipalities. Scottsboro, Hartselle and Good Hope were all selected for this economic development academy.

The academy is tailored to municipal officials using a team model, unlike previously existing programs. The mayor or another designated elected or administrative officials and at least two council members are required to participate from each community to form a team of up to five members.

ALM’s Academy will take place over a year and will start with an orientation on November first. In order to graduate, communities must conduct an economic vitality survey of their communities, complete a community assessment and attend four statewide training sessions held at an Alabama Community College System location. At the end of the program, graduates will be presented with a certificate of municipal economic development from the ALM and the ACCS.

An Academy Resource Advisory Council was developed to further expand the academy’s reach. The council will add input, assist with training and provide additional resources to participating communities. The council provides significant subject knowledge and is made up of several state departments and companies.

A full list of all communities participating is below:

Alexander City Lipscomb

Bessemer Monroeville

Center Point Mount Vernon

Centreville Oneonta

Chelsea Opp

Coffeeville Ozark

Columbiana Pike Road

Elba Scottsboro

Enterprise Selma

Gadsden Tallassee

Geneva Tarrant

Good Hope Thomasville

Guin Trussville

Hartselle Tuskegee

Irondale Union Springs

