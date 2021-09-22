HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Showers continue across the state tonight. A few heavy pockets are in the mix especially in the overnight hours. Flash flood watch/warning are could pop up here and there, but there is no Valley-Wide watch at this time.

Lows dip into the 70s and 60s overnight.

Wednesday is the breaking point for rain across the Valley. Late in the day, following a cold front, we will see cooler dryer air move in and make for a nice end to the workweek.

Finally dry as we go into your Thursday and Friday, and looking like into the weekend as well!

Tropics remain active Sam possibly in the works.

