Sheriff’s office asking for the public’s help

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding information on...
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding information on this person.(MCSO)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HORTON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they say is involved with using stolen checks.

According to the sheriff’s office, this person passed checks belonging to someone else on three different occasions. The three incidents happened at the Hyatt Community Store in Horton.

If you or anyone you know have information on the identity of this person, you are asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 582-2034.

FBI takes business owner into custody