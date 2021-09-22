Deals
Recovery divers arrive at Carlton Reserve

The Sarasota Sheriff underwater recovery force showing up to the search site at Carlton Reserve.
The Sarasota Sheriff underwater recovery force showing up to the search site at Carlton Reserve.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As multiple agencies continue their search for Brian Laundrie in the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Underwater Recovery Force has arrived on scene.

The team, consisting of divers trained to search bodies of water for evidence in difficult environments, arrived just before noon at the search site where searchers have been battling rough terrain with alligators, snakes and other animals.

Laundrie was reported missing Sept. 21 by his family. He is the person of interest in the disappearance and death of Gabrielle Petito.

Petito disappeared after a cross-country trip with Laundrie. The pair had been documenting their trip on social media when the posts suddenly stopped Aug. 25. Brian returned to North Port with her van but not with Gabby. He and his family hired an attorney and refused to cooperate with investigators.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

