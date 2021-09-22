Plans for Toyota Field after Trash Pandas first season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you have Trash Pandas baseball tickets for games last week that were canceled, we’re on your side with what you need to do, so you don’t miss out on the money you paid.

All season long, fans packed into Toyota Field and cheered on our home team.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas played 48 home games this year.

12 games were canceled because of rain and COVID.

The season even started with 10 less games than normal because of the pandemic, but the turnout for the team’s first season was great.

“We had over 270,000 fans come through these gates. That is a great number. Of course we’re hoping for more next year,” said Trash Pandas Vice President Lindsey Knupp.

If you bought tickets for the last four games of the season, last week that were canceled, don’t throw your ticket away.

“Those tickets are valid for any game in April or May of next season, excluding opening day,” said Knupp.

The next Trash Pandas pitch won’t be thrown here at Toyota Field until April 12th.

That’s more than 200 days away, but there will be a lot of non baseball events at the stadium just like last year.

“Our next big event is October 9th. It is our Beer and Wine Fest. Get your tickets early, get them in advance because the prices do go up, the day of on these events,” said Knupp.

There are also dozens of family friendly events.

Trick or treating at Toyota Field, and the Christmas Lights will make a big return.

Last year more than 20,000 vehicles filled with families attended.

“We’re setting up in the parking lot now, believe it or not. The day after the season ends, they come and they brought the lights. We’re going to be doing the drive thru Christmas Lights Show from November 12th through January 3rd,” said Knupp.

Next year, Toyota Field will also once again turn into the fair grounds.

While some of us wait for baseball to return, Toyota Field is proving to be a year round facility.

