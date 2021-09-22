Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Phenix City man dies after dog attack

A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.
A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., 70-year-old Frank Cobb was attacked by a pit bull and died from his injuries on Tuesday night, Sept. 21.

On September 21, at approximately 2 a.m., Phenix City police were dispatched to the area of the 100 block of 17th Ave. in reference to a dog bite. Upon arrival, officers found Cobb suffering from wounds.

Cobb was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional, however, his wounds were so severe that he had to be transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officers engaged in a search of the area for the dog, but had no luck in finding it at the time of the incident. A dog was later discovered on US Highway 431 south, dead after being struck by a vehicle, which fit the description of the dog that attacked Cobb.

The dog was sent to the lab for testing.

Cobb’s body is being sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics Science for an autopsy.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

