Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine study brings hope for parents

THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Vaccine manufacturer Pfizer says that its vaccine is safe and effective for kids five to 11.

Most of the people in Health Holden’s family are vaccinated, but the children who are five to 11 can’t be, yet.

“I have one at home right now because he was exposed at school,” said Holden.

Holden said he’s encouraged by Pfizer’s study showing its vaccine is safe and effective in five to 11-year-olds.

He has four kids in that age range, and once the vaccine is authorized, they’ll be vaccinated too.

“Anything that we can do to help keep our children safe I want to do that,” said Holden.

Kris Johnson said she found hope on Monday too after the study was released.

She has a five-year-old grandson at Howell Graves in Muscle Shoals.

“Now that we have a different variant that is affecting the children, I think it’s wonderful. I think it’s necessary,” said Johnson.

According to the Alabama Hospital Association, on Monday there were 44 pediatric cases, 12 of those are in the ICU and seven on ventilators.

Those are statewide numbers.

Both Johnson and Holden said they hope its a step in the direction of putting this virus behind us.

“I think it’ll come closer to ending this,” said Holden.

“I think it gives them a sense of security. It’ll also steer us towards the herd immunity that we’re all looking for and I think it’ll help out great for the parents, grandparents, the children, everyone involved,” said Johnson.

