Newly appointed Limestone County Sheriff speaks on new role at welcoming event

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The newly appointed Limestone County Sheriff, Joshua Mclaughlin is speaking about his new role. While also getting a chance to meet the people he serves at a welcome reception hosted by The Limestone County Republican Committee.

Sheriff Mclaughlin says he is very excited to serve and protect the community. He says he wishes he could meet every citizen in the community and that is why the event was great.

Sheriff McLaughlin says he appreciates the LCREC for putting on the event.

He says it helps residents put a personality to the face they have seen on the news and newspapers.

Organizers say it was an opportunity to start fresh and begin rebuilding public trust. McLaughlin was appointed at the beginning of the month after former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was convicted on theft and ethics charges.

Sheriff McLaughlin says this whole process has been a whirlwind.

“It has been humbling for sure. It has been a great experience. I look forward to working with the community and working with the sheriff’s department,” said McLaughlin.

“The sheriff’s department has been incredible during this transition. It was a lot all at once. I just look forward to serving the community, protecting the community, and doing what the job entails. Like getting to know my community being involved more than I already am.”

