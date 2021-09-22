Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Missing child found after 16 hour search

Officials confirm 5-year old Henton Dean is in good condition.
Henton Dean, 5-years-old, with one of the golden retrievers.
Henton Dean, 5-years-old, with one of the golden retrievers.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Search crews found a 5-year old boy who was missing for about 16 hours.

Rescuers found Henton Dean on Grissom Road just after 10 a.m. Wednesday. Grissom Road is in the Bailey community in Lauderdale County north of Meridian. Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency Director Odie Barrett confirms Dean is in good condition.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 5-year-old Henton Kenneth Dean of Center Hill in Lauderdale County.

Dean is described as a white male, three feet five inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, khaki shorts, and no shoes.

Dean was last seen Tuesday, September 21, 2021, around 6:02 p.m. in the 7300 Block of Center Hill Road in Lauderdale County. Dean was walking northeast toward Haguewood Road with two golden retrievers, according to investigators.

Henton Dean, 5-years-old, with one of the golden retrievers.
Henton Dean, 5-years-old, with one of the golden retrievers.(WTOK)

Several local agencies have been on the scene looking for the Dean.

If you have any information, contact Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department at 601-482-9806.

