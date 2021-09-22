Deals
Missing 5-year-old in Lauderdale Co. found safe

Henton Kenneth Dean, 5
Henton Kenneth Dean, 5(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Investigators in Lauderdale County have found a missing 5-year-old, safe and sound.

5-year-old Henton Kenneth Dean went missing Tuesday around 6 p.m. on Center Hill Road, north of Meridian, walking his dogs.

Wednesday morning, investigators confirmed they had located both dogs.

Shortly afterward, investigators said the boy was found safe.

Four search teams looked for the little boy overnight Tuesday, including drone support from a team from Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

