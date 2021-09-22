Deals
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

Authorities say Michael James Gordon has been missing since September 7th.
Authorities say Michael James Gordon has been missing since September 7th.(MCSO)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say has been missing since September 7th.

Michael James Gordon was last seen leaving his place of work on September 7th and hasn’t been seen since. He is said to have left to get food in Marshall County and may be traveling in a blue 2012 Chevrolet Cruze with the Alabama tag 47C4H54.

If you or someone you know have any information on Gordon, you are asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 582-2034.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

