Huntsville man accused of biting off woman’s pinky finger found not guilty

(Gray tv)
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man charged with two counts of first-degree assault was found not guilty on Wednesday.

The jury’s reasoning for the not guilty verdict was Thome acted in self-defense. Thome was accused of biting a woman’s left pinky finger off after a bizarre attack at his northeast Huntsville home.

READ MORE: Police: Huntsville man bit off woman’s pinky finger

“For my client, I am extremely gratified with the jury’s decision. Mr. Thome was clearly attacked by this woman at his own home. Even though her injury was grizzly, the jury clearly found Mr. Thome acted in self-defense and his use of force on the attacker was justified,” said Attorney Bruce Gardner.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

