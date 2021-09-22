Lauderdale, Morgan County Commissioners share goals for American Rescue Plan money

MORGAN COUNTY, LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) -Around north Alabama County leaders are putting together plans on how to use their share on $200 million in federal money.

Morgan County has $23 million to work with. Lauderdale County has $18 million.

Leaders we spoke to say this is a unique chance to make major improvements for their residents.

A long awaited goal for people in Lauderdale County may be achieved much sooner than anticipated.

“We were already working on this and that dropped in our lap. That was a good drop,” Lauderdale County Commission Chairman Danny Pettus said.

County Commission Chairman Danny Pettus says a survey in 2018 found almost half of the homes in the county do not have broadband internet access.

“I can’t think of how many people told me, I wish I had the high speed so I can work from home.” My company would agree to it, but I can’t,” Pettus said.

Pettus says if approved, the commission plans to use the majority of its money to make sure every home in the county has access to broadband.

Meanwhile, Morgan County leaders have $23 million to allocate.

County Commission chairman Ray Long says they hope to put nearly half towards replacing the outdated ventilation system in the county courthouse, and improving the productivity of the driver’s license office by building a waiting room.

“Half the vents don’t work, our maintenance crew has to come and manually open and close. A lot of things don’t work that were built in the 70s. After they get 10 people in their small waiting room, everyone else has to wait in their cars. And that’s an inconvenience, especially in bad weather,” Long said.

Both county commission chairman say as soon as the government approves the spending for these plans, they will get to work.

“We never want to hold federal money because they may change their mind and want it back and we sure don’t want to give any of it back. We want to spend it all for our citizens,” Long said.

Each project has to meet requirements set out to by the federal government.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.