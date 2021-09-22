Jackson County Christmas Charities applications now open

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Christmas is still a few months away, but a local non-profit is already working to make sure families in need have a happy holiday.

This week, the Jackson County Christmas Charities will be accepting applications to help families in need put gifts under the tree this holiday season.

For more than 30 years, Jackson County Christmas Charities has helped hundreds of families through the holidays.

The non-profit provides gifts to low-income families.

This year will be the second year that Victoria Belew participates in the program.

She was unemployed and in between jobs to help make ends meet for her and her kids.

“When I came up here and brought all my stuff, they asked me what my kids wanted, and a week before Christmas, the people that adopted us came to my house with a whole bunch of stuff. We started face-timing back and forth, and we got really close, and it helped out a lot, and my kids got educational toys,” said Belew.

Jackson County Christmas Charities President Robbie Copenhaver said so far they have received more than 60 applications.

He said due to the pandemic and other financial strains more families will likely need help this year.

“We noticed that people have had their spouses pass away. I’ve seen that more this year than in the past, and some people are just struggling to fill out applicants because there is still a lot of fear when it comes to the COVID,” said Copenhaver.

Jackson County residents must bring a photo ID, social security card, proof of food stamps, income, and electric bill.

Sign-ups will be held at the DHR building located in the old Brownwood building from September 20th - September 24th from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.