Huntsville city and health leaders issue update on COVID in the area

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville COVID-19 team will hold a community press briefing to update the public on the COVID situation in the area.

The conference will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday and held at Huntsville City Hall.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell will be joined by Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson and Madison County Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers.

WAFF 48 News will stream the event live on here and the 48 Facebook Page when the event begins at noon.

