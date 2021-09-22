Huntsville city and health leaders issue update on COVID in the area

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville COVID-19 team will hold a community press briefing to update the public on the COVID situation in the area.

The conference will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday and held at Huntsville City Hall.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell will be joined by Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson and Madison County Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers.

The event begins at noon.

