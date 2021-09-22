Huntsville City Council Members want budget changes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In just 2 days, members of the Huntsville City Council will vote on next year’s $245 million budget.

WAFF found out city council members are making changes and adding amendments to the budget, that will impact the roads you drive.

Members of the city council say the amount of money to fix or add sidewalks in Huntsville, wasn’t enough.

Instead of having only $350,000 in the budget, council members will meet Thursday and vote to almost triple it to $850,000.

Another big change, the amount of money that will be spent to repave roads.

“The highest priorities for people who live in district 2 are: pave my roads, build some more greenways and please get us some sidewalks, places where we can walk from point A to point b,” said Council Member Frances Akridge.

Members of the Huntsville City Council are pushing to increase the funding, so more sidewalks can be added.

“The proposed budget and Mayor Battle’s budget from two weeks ago, is $350,000. Its an increase, but that doesn’t scratch the surface of what we really need,” said Akridge.

City council members have now carved $850,000 from the budget for sidewalks and it will be voted on Thursday, September 23rd.

“I think that’s going to help numerous neighborhoods throughout the city. It’s a very good proposal and I’m sure that will pass unanimously,” said Council Member Bill Kling.

In the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, there’s also an amendment to add $1 million, bringing the total to $14.5 million for road work.

That’s almost $3 million more than last year, but Kling says it’s not enough.

“I would have liked to see it jump from $11.3 million to $20 million. I think that would have helped neighborhoods throughout the city,” said Kling.

If you drive around, you know there are some areas where the roads are rough and the potholes can be dangerous.

Kling currently has a flat tire from driving in Huntsville yesterday.

“It’s happening to me and I’m sure it’s happening to other people throughout the city. We just need to put as much as we can into roads and I think that’s something I’ll continue to push on in the future.” said Kling.

We will be in attendance for the city council meeting Thursday, when the amendments and the budget are voted on.

