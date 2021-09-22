Happy Fall! A great stretch of September weather ahead

It is officially Fall! The Autumnal Equinox occurred at 2:20PM CDT.

The long awaited cold front finally swept through earlier today bringing us light rain showers across North Alabama. Behind the front we will see rapidly clearing skies and the breezy NW wind will die down after sunset. Thursday morning lows will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s, a jacket may be a good idea heading to work or school in the morning. Thursday will be September perfection with sunny skies and low humidity, winds will be out of the northwest with comfortable highs in the low 70s. Expect another cool morning on Friday with fair skies and temps in the upper 40s.

Looks like a great end to the work week with more sunshine and highs in the middle 70s, it should be a great night for high school football games as well. The weekend is just as nice with more sunshine and now rain, highs will be a tough warmer in the upper 70s to low 80s.

