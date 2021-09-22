Deals
Guntersville City Schools warns parents about Devious Licks TikTok challenge

By Stefante Randall
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students have been vandalizing school property and posting it on social media.

You may have heard it about on social media and national headlines. The Devious Licks Challenge on TikTok.

It’s a new trend where students are stealing and vandalizing school property.

“It’s really discouraging that trend would gain national momentum on TikTok where students are vandalizing or stealing school supplies or damaging restrooms, and it’s really concerning,” said Guntersville City Schools Superintendent Jason Barnett.

He said last week they found out soap dispensers were stolen out of the restrooms at the high school, and some teachers had items stolen from the classroom.

Barnett sent a message to parents to warn them about the issue and consequences that students could face.

“Part of letting our parents know is for it to stop, but we also want them to know if this continues, it could be consequences and legal ramifications, and we don’t want that,” said Barnett.

A spokesperson from TikTok said they are removing videos showing vandalism, theft, and other illegal activity.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

