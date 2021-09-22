Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Florence man arrested on child abuse charges

BIlly Crunk was arrested on two charges of willful abuse of a child.
BIlly Crunk was arrested on two charges of willful abuse of a child.(FPD)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was arrested by the Florence Police Department on child abuse charges on Tuesday.

22-year-old Bill Crunk of Florence was arrested for willful abuse of a child, according to arrest records. Florence Police say they responded to a call at Carver Heights Apartments to a child welfare call. Officers say they observed two children under three years old with multiple bruises. Child investigators were contacted along with the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

After more investigation, Crunk was arrested for two counts of willful abuse of a child.

He is currently being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

