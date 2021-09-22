Florence man arrested on child abuse charges

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was arrested by the Florence Police Department on child abuse charges on Tuesday.

22-year-old Bill Crunk of Florence was arrested for willful abuse of a child, according to arrest records. Florence Police say they responded to a call at Carver Heights Apartments to a child welfare call. Officers say they observed two children under three years old with multiple bruises. Child investigators were contacted along with the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

After more investigation, Crunk was arrested for two counts of willful abuse of a child.

He is currently being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.