Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Florence City Council approves $15 million bond

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence city council approved a $15 million dollar bond issue to fund downtown improvements.

Florence City leaders will spend the bulk of that money on a new parking deck in downtown Florence. About $10 million dollars of the bond money would go towards that project.

Two million will also fund the construction of a new HQ for the Lauderdale County EMA. Another two million will go towards improvements to the River Heritage Trail.

The last one million would go towards drainage projects in the city.

Council President Dick Jordan said the interest rate on the bond would be 2.3 percent.

He says that’s the lowest rate in the last 100 years.

“It’s the lowest interest we’ve had I believe in 112 years so we were glad we went to the market to borrow the money for the four projects. We won’t have to raise taxes because we’ve been very fiscal and responsible in our borrowing,” said Jordan.

The new parking deck would be built at the intersection of Tombigbee and Pine Streets.

That’s currently a city-owned parking lot.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama
Ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasitic infections, has been getting a lot of attention...
Ivermectin, two other drugs being tested in MUSC COVID-19 clinical trial
Coroner identifies victim in kayaking death
A wreck in Madison County left one person dead on Monday morning.
Two-vehicle crash leaves one man dead
If you’re looking for a job, Toyota Manufacturing is looking for you.
Toyota Manufacturing in Huntsville makes big announcement

Latest News

Back-to-school preps in Madison County
Madison City Schools transitioning back to “mask required” status
Shootings victim mom seeks justice
Mother of Decatur 4-year-old killed in Chicago speaks out
Michael Anthony Netherton.
Colbert County deputies searching for sexual abuse suspect
Body found at Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Station
Florence County coroner confirms woman’s body is reported missing woman out of Myrtle Beach