Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Doctors encourage getting flu shot by Halloween

Doctors recommend everyone older than 6 months should get the shot by Halloween, regardless of...
Doctors recommend everyone older than 6 months should get the shot by Halloween, regardless of what flu season is like.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Now is a good time to get the flu shot, experts say.

Doctors recommend everyone older than 6 months should get the shot by Halloween, regardless of what flu season is like.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website also says that everyone should get the shot by the end of October.

Doctors say this is especially important for young people who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Unvaccinated people have a greater risk of being infected with both flu and coronavirus at the same time and ending up in the hospital.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama
If you’re looking for a job, Toyota Manufacturing is looking for you.
Toyota Manufacturing in Huntsville makes big announcement
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasitic infections, has been getting a lot of attention...
Ivermectin, two other drugs being tested in MUSC COVID-19 clinical trial
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Latest News

President Joe Biden is pushing well-off nations to do more to get the COVID-19 pandemic under...
Biden doubles US global donation of COVID-19 vaccine shots
Michael Lee McGinnis was arrested on 18 charges of child pornography in Cullman County.
UAH lecturer arrested on child pornography charges
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Day 4 of search in Florida park for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Craig McCartt, deputy chief of the Indianapolis Metro Police Department, talks about an alleged...
Alleged serial rapist targeted older women, police say
Three children were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the...
Child killed, 2 others hurt in bus stop shooting in Kentucky