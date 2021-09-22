Deputies find missing 10-year-old girl

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Update: Deputies say the child has been found safe.

Original: The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 10-year-old.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, 10-year-old Alley Grace Mims was last seen in the area of Hunter Lane and Blakenship Road in Danville area after school. Deputies say her hair is currently colored blue with purple tips.

Deputies have identified 29-year-old Jeanette Foster as a person of interest.

29-year-old Jeanette Foster (Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on Mims is asked to contact Investigator Dickson at 256.309.1584 or Morgan County 911 at 256.350.4613

