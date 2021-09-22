Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Councilmembers want to here your voice at redistricting town hall

By Megan Plotka
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - City leaders want your input on how to handle growth in Huntsville. For some, that may mean a new city council representative. Councilmembers have to move districts around to address the rapid growth in Huntsville. Everyone is invited to be a part of this redistricting process. District 4 Council member Bill Kling says they’re looking for your input.

Each councilmember is holding a town hall with their school board representative to hear your thoughts on how to redraw our district lines. Each districts’ population has to be within two percent of each other. Kling says district 5, which is out west, and district 3 in the south have seen explosive growth.

This is why he says it’s so important to rebalance these districts: ”Because dsitrict 4 is enclosed it has not had much of a pop change maybe about 100 bc of housing developments that’s taken place.”

The district 4′s redistricting town hall is happening tonight at 6 p.m. at Morris Elementary.

