Cold front bringing morning showers and cooler afternoon temperatures!

Stormy morning followed by a big blast of fall air!
Stormy morning followed by a big blast of fall air!
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:05 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Happy Wednesday! It is a wet & breezy start to the day, but changes are on the way!

Hurrah! The end of the wet and stormy pattern is finally coming to an end today, but we have to make it through the morning first. The last of the showers and storms, with a cold front that pushed in overnight, will continue to push east through the remainder of the morning. Wind from the northwest will drive in that drier, cooler air through the afternoon leading to a cool and comfortable afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon will be into the low 70s for most communities and that humidity will be gone! Winds will be a bit breezy, gusting from the north at 15 to 25 mph. Fall officially begins today at 2:21pm!

That cooler air will continue to sink in overnight. Temperatures overnight into Thursday will fall into the low 50s in many spots, with the upper 40s expected in sheltered Valleys. This cool air will continue throughout the rest of the week, bringing that fall crispness into the weekend. Temperatures Thursday and Friday will be right around 70-degrees with low humidity and sunshine! Morning temperatures Friday will likely be cooler, with the upper 40s in many spots! This is the coolest air we have seen since May 15! The weekend looks pristine at this point as well, with temperatures into the mid to upper 70s and nothing but sunshine.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

