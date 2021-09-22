Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Brazil health minister tests positive for the coronavirus

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro puts back on a protective face mask after speaking during the...
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro puts back on a protective face mask after speaking during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s government says its health minister has tested positive for the coronavirus in New York after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro spoke at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

The government statement Tuesday night says Marcelo Queiroga is in good health and will remain in isolation in the United States.

The minister is vaccinated against the virus.

The statement also says other members of Brazil’s government in New York have tested negative for the virus.

Bolsonaro has said he has not been vaccinated, though he was ill last year with COVID-19, the disease that can be caused by the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama
Ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasitic infections, has been getting a lot of attention...
Ivermectin, two other drugs being tested in MUSC COVID-19 clinical trial
Coroner identifies victim in kayaking death
A wreck in Madison County left one person dead on Monday morning.
Two-vehicle crash leaves one man dead
If you’re looking for a job, Toyota Manufacturing is looking for you.
Toyota Manufacturing in Huntsville makes big announcement

Latest News

Devious Licks TikTok Challenge
Guntersville City Schools warns parents about Devious Licks TikTok challenge
Jackson County Christmas Charities applications
Jackson County Christmas Charities applications now open
Voting now open for Christmas in Limestone County theme contest
Willie Garson arrives at The Alliance for Children's Rights 28th Annual Dinner at The Beverly...
‘Sex and the City’ and ‘White Collar’ actor Willie Garson dies at 57
Day is a graduate of Alabama A&M and is studying to become a speech pathologist at Illinois...
Alabama A&M Alum & Illinois State grad student missing