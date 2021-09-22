Deals
Alabama state health department giving vaccines at football games

By Megan Plotka
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The state health department kicking off a new initiative. It’s providing COVID-19 vaccines and tests at college football games.

The state health department’s idea is simple - go to where the people are. What better place than a college football game? Judging by the data, every little bit will help. Alabama is one of the least vaccinated states in the U. S. According to state data, 41-percent of Alabamians are fully vaccinated. We’ve seen a modest 5 percent boost in the past month.

The state health department is partnering with schools like UNA to get those numbers even higher. They’re calling it the KICK COVID program. Some UNA staff members say it’s already seen some success at other universities particularly because of its incentive program. ”Other Alabama colleges have had good response rates. It’s largely driven by those incentive programs.” According to Michelle Eubanks, Director of Communications and Public Relations at UNA. “Quite frankly those $75 gift cards to the bookstore is no joke. You can go and get some fun stuff, you can get a text book if one was out of your reach financially or you can get some fun UNA swag.”

That UNA game is happening October 2nd. The KICK COVID crew will be at the Art Lewis Crews Stadium for the A&M game the following week. This weekend, you can find the crew at the upcoming Alabama game. See the full schedule here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

