Alabama health leaders discuss plans for COVID booster shots

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The FDA is considering authorizing Pfizer vaccine boosters for older Americans.

It’s important to note, if your immune system is compromised, you are already eligible for a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

WAFF talked with a Huntsville woman who says she wants all the protection against COVID she can get.

”I am excited to get the booster shot. I want to stay healthy, I want to be able to enjoy life, I am in line for the booster shot because I am over 65. I would love to get it, and I am ready,” said Debbie Holland.

Holland says she got her second dose and became fully vaccinated back in April.

She says if approved for a booster, she will roll up her sleeve.

“I got my second dose five months ago and I’m just waiting for the time period. When they give me the green light, I’ll get my booster,” said Holland.

Doctor Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says Debbie Holland should know soon when she’ll be able to get her booster.

“I think we’ll know more over the next couple of days once ACIP meets and provides the guidance on that,” said Dr. Landers.

As of September 22nd, 59 percent of eligible people in Madison County are fully vaccinated.

Doctors say getting vaccinated and getting a booster when eligible, could save your live.

“I think when the CDC releases information that says unvaccinated folks have 10 times the risk of serious illness, like hospitalization and death, that should be something we are looking towards to point us to as close as we can get to 85 or 90 percent fully vaccinated,” said Crewstwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson.

We’ll keep you updated on the FDA’s booster decision.

If you have any questions about the vaccine, you’re encouraged to talk with your doctor.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.