Alabama health leaders discuss COVID vaccines for children

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County health leaders are highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on children.

Children represent 25percent of COVID cases in Alabama.

Doctor Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says Pfizer is expected to submit information asking for FDA for approval of child vaccines, as soon as next week.

It will take time for the FDA to study the results, before the vaccine will be available for children young as five years old.

WAFF talked to some parents in Madison County to get their opinions and concerns about vaccinating their children.

“I am really thinking based on what I saw the other day and what I’ve continued to see, that we’re probably looking at a four week or so period after submission, before recommendations will be made,” said Dr. Landers.

Doctors and scientist will study the vaccine, with the goal of keeping our youngest population safe.

Currently, no one under the age of 12 can get the vaccine, but young people are getting sick with COVID.

Right now, there are 37 kids in the hospital with COVID statewide.

Some of those children are in the ICU and on ventilators.

“If you look over the last seven days, we’re probably close to 40-50 kids at any given time in the hospital, if you’re looking at an average. There are somewhere to 6 to 8 kids on ventilators,” said Dr. Landers.

It’s too soon to know for sure, when the vaccine for children will be available, but some parents are already on the fence.

“For my kids, my fear for how the vaccine might impact them developmentally long term, outweighs I think the risk of what they’d have with COVID,” said mother of three Rachel Duron.

Some parents don’t want their children to have the same side effects towards the vaccine that they had.

“When I was vaccinated, I would say I had a pretty, I wouldn’t say adverse reaction, but I just felt really crummy,” said Duron.

Doctors have good news for parents on the fence, they say initial reports seem to be promising.

“The side effects are appearing to be less in children, or at least no worse in children. I think it’s very important that we protect our children against this disease,” said Dr. Landers.

