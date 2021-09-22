Deals
Alabama A&M police chief no longer with the department

(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M University confirms Police Chief, Nadis Carlisle, no longer works for the campus police department.

WAFF 48 is told Nadis Carlisle was terminated on Tuesday. The reason for Carlisle’s termination has not been announced. Carlisle has served as the chief of the department since 2017.

Before that, he was the Commander of the Decatur Police Criminal Investigation Division.

An interim chief was announced Wednesday night.

“The University does not comment on personnel matters aside from announcing the new interim chief, Dana Gillis,” said Archie Tucker, VP for Marketing, Communication, and Advancement.

