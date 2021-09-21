Welcome reception to be held for Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A welcome reception will be held for newly appointed Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin this week.

The Limestone County Republican Executive Committee (LCREC) will sponsor a welcome reception for Sheriff McLaughlin on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. The event will be held at the Veterans Museum. The public is invited to attend the event.

“We hope all who are interested in county law enforcement takes this opportunity to come meet the new Sheriff,” said Noah Wahl, LCREC chairman. “Limestone County law enforcement has gone through a lot in recent years. This is a great opportunity to start afresh and begin rebuilding public trust.”

