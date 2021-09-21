Weekend of heavy flooding still lingers in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several roads were closed in Ardmore after a weekend of heavy rainfall, and some folks are still waiting for flooding to recede. There are even areas where sewers are actively overflowing.

“With the rain that we had there’s no way that you can control it,” said Limestone County District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet.

Sammet says it wasn’t just problem flood spots.

“Over the weekend we had roads that had never had water over them that actually had water over them,” said Sammet.

Some folks in Ardmore deal with flooding all the time. That includes Danny Mitchell who lives near Mooresville Road. He sees flooding about once a month.

Mitchell has heart and other health issues and worries an ambulance may not be able to get to him when it’s flooded.

“They can’t get in my driveway and an ambulance is too heavy to come across the grass and I can’t get to the heliport cause our handicap van won’t go through it, so what do I do?” said Mitchell.

Mitchell also says a culvert was put in, but it didn’t help. Sammet says because of how low the area lies, the water just sets.

“A lot of our roads have still got the old concrete culverts under them where they collapse or weren’t large enough to start with and we always try to adjust them to accommodate the drainage,” said Sammet.

Sammet also says in some low-lying areas there’s not much they can do.

“I would just like for them to drain some of the water anyway, they don’t have to get all of it, just some so it doesn’t get on the road,” said Mitchell.

Sammet says some damage from flooding won’t show until weeks later. The Limestone County Commission wants anyone with flooding issues to contact their commissioner to try and address the issues.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.