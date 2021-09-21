Crews reopenU.S. 65/60 interchange in Springfield after semi crash through wall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash involving a semi left it hanging off the U.S. 65/60 interchange in south Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash around 10 a.m. Crews reopened the ramp of traffic going northbound from U.S. 60 eastbound around 1:15 p.m. The crash damaged the wall of the ramp.

Semi crashes on flyover ramp at 60/65 interchange in Springfield. (KY3)

The crash left part of the cab of the truck hanging off the side of the interchange. The truck spilled 100 gallons of diesel fuel in the crash.

We do not know anything about the driver’s condition.

