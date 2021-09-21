Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Crews reopenU.S. 65/60 interchange in Springfield after semi crash through wall

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash involving a semi left it hanging off the U.S. 65/60 interchange in south Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash around 10 a.m. Crews reopened the ramp of traffic going northbound from U.S. 60 eastbound around 1:15 p.m. The crash damaged the wall of the ramp.

Semi crashes on flyover ramp at 60/65 interchange in Springfield.
Semi crashes on flyover ramp at 60/65 interchange in Springfield.(KY3)

The crash left part of the cab of the truck hanging off the side of the interchange. The truck spilled 100 gallons of diesel fuel in the crash.

We do not know anything about the driver’s condition.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama
Ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasitic infections, has been getting a lot of attention...
Ivermectin, two other drugs being tested in MUSC COVID-19 clinical trial
Coroner identifies victim in kayaking death
A wreck in Madison County left one person dead on Monday morning.
Two-vehicle crash leaves one man dead
If you’re looking for a job, Toyota Manufacturing is looking for you.
Toyota Manufacturing in Huntsville makes big announcement

Latest News

Ricardo Bass
State will seek the death penalty in Bass trial
Michael Lee McGinnis was arrested on 18 charges of child pornography in Cullman County.
Man arrested on 18 charges of child pornography
60 second forecast with Abigail
The Trader Joe's in Mid City will open September 30th.
Trader Joe’s opens next week
Gov. Ivey to speak on several issues on Tuesday