Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

4 Day Forecast
4 Day Forecast(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Showers continue across the state this afternoon and will continue into the evening as well. A few heavy pockets are in the mix. Flash flood watch/warning are expected to pop up here and there, but there is no Valley-Wide watch at this time.

We will increase slightly into the 80s today.

Wednesday is the breaking point for rain across the Valley. Late in the day, following a cold front, we will see cooler dryer air move in and make for a nice end to the workweek.

Finally dry as we go into your Thursday and Friday… and looking like into the weekend as well!

Tropics remain active with Peter and Rose both Tropical Storms.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

