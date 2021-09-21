Deals
Trader Joe’s opens next week

The Trader Joe's in Mid City will open September 30th.
The Trader Joe's in Mid City will open September 30th.
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials at Trader Joe’s say that the Huntsville location will open its doors next week!

On Thursday, September 30th, Trader Joe’s will begin letting customers shop the almost 10,000 square-foot building that many residents have been waiting for this day since the location was announced in October 2020.

There will be an opening ceremony starting at 8:55 a.m. and the store will officially open five minutes later at 9:00 a.m. at Mid City in Huntsville. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle will be joined by the store manager and the Huntsville High School Marching Band to celebrate this momentous occasion.

The store will also be decorated will colorful artwork that pays tribute to local area landmarks and local lore, according to the store’s manager. The Huntsville Trader Joe’s will also donate 100% of products that go unsold to a range of non-profit, community-based organizations.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

