Toyota Manufacturing in Huntsville makes big announcement

By Nolan Crane
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Toyota is spending $288 million for employees at the manufacturing plant in Huntsville to build and develop the engine for the 2022 Toyota Tundra.

If you’re looking for a job, Toyota Manufacturing is looking for you.

The company is currently hiring hundreds of employees.

”This new engine line will make an engine about every 58 seconds once we get ramped up. That equates to about 18,000 engines a month, that we’ll be producing just off of this new engine assembly line,” said manager Mark Klee.

The Toyota Manufacturing Plant in Huntsville will be the exclusive manufacturer of the new, improved and powerful Toyota Tundra, twin turbo V6 engine in North America.

“This is the top of the line engine. It’s the most complex, and it gives the customer the most out of any product that we offer in North America,” said Klee.

“We expect information on the pricing and fuel economy to drop in October, but it does have the towing capacity of 12,000 pounds. That’s 17 percent more than the previous engine. In addition, it has 389 horsepower. It is a powerful engine,” said spokeswoman Bekah Schmidt.

Employees will start building the engines next month.

“The fact that Alabama has been chosen to make this engine, just really shows the companies confidence in the Alabama location,” said Klee.

The spokeswoman for Toyota says the starting pay is $19 an hour to work on the assembly line.

It will be one of several engines made in the plant.

If you want to apply, here the link. https://www.toyotamanufacturingjobs.com/al-production

