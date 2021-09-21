State will seek the death penalty in Bass trial

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A double murder suspect, who was wanted by Huntsville and Decatur police for murders in each city, will now face the death penalty at his trial.

The judge is allowing the case to go to the grand jury. District Attorney Scott Anderson says THIS WILL BE A DEATH PENALTY CASE. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) September 21, 2021

Ricardo Bass is on trial for two murders in Decatur after he was charged with killing Mark Allen Nicholson and Jeffrey Carden.

Bass was arrested after he was spotted by U.S. Marshals in the area of Highway 20 and County line road in Madison County in August.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.