State will seek the death penalty in Bass trial

Ricardo Bass
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A double murder suspect, who was wanted by Huntsville and Decatur police for murders in each city, will now face the death penalty at his trial.

Ricardo Bass is on trial for two murders in Decatur after he was charged with killing Mark Allen Nicholson and Jeffrey Carden.

Bass was arrested after he was spotted by U.S. Marshals in the area of Highway 20 and County line road in Madison County in August.

