Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Opioid prescriptions down in Alabama

(Moussa81 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - A new national report shows actions by Alabama physicians are helping the fight against the opioid crisis.

Physicians in the state have reduced the number of opioid prescriptions in the state by 38% since 2011, according to a report by the American Medical Association. This year marks the seventh consecutive year the number of opioid prescriptions in Alabama has dropped.

The report also shows that doctors are prescribing safer dosages of opioids. Dosage in opioids fell by 47% in the state since 2011.

“These positive developments did not happen by accident.  Thanks to work and leadership from Alabama’s physicians, Governor Ivey and legislators, Alabama is on the right track in decreasing the number and potency of opioid prescriptions,” said Dr. Aruna Arora, the President of the Medical Association of the State of Alabama.

Dr. Arora pointed to an increase in opioid education, drug monitoring programs and tougher laws as reasons why the number fell so drastically.

Unfortunately, drug overdoses are still increasing in Alabama. Officials say this is due to illicit drugs and not prescriptions, namely fentanyl.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama
Ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasitic infections, has been getting a lot of attention...
Ivermectin, two other drugs being tested in MUSC COVID-19 clinical trial
Coroner identifies victim in kayaking death
A wreck in Madison County left one person dead on Monday morning.
Two-vehicle crash leaves one man dead
If you’re looking for a job, Toyota Manufacturing is looking for you.
Toyota Manufacturing in Huntsville makes big announcement

Latest News

Fall weather moves in on Wednesday with much cooler temperatures!
Florence Police say photo of dead body was a prank
Update on progress of Church Street in Huntsville
Church Street construction delays
Parents react to vaccine news
Local parents resond to possible authorization of vaccine for elementary aged students