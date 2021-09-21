Deals
Nothing confirmed in possible Mobile Laundrie sighting

(Moab City Police Department)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement agencies across the Mobile area have chased dozens of tips about a possible sighting of Brain Laundrie but authorities told WALA in Mobile that none of those tips panned out.

Charlotte Solis, the spokesperson for the Mobile public safety director, said that none of the leads had produced any concrete information on Laundrie’s whereabouts.

Not only did the police receive tips, but so did the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Captain Paul Burch said deputies have checked out tips all across Mobile County. Those tips also failed to reveal Laundrie’s location.

“They’ve varied from the suspect hitchhiking or walking down the street in Wilmer and turns his head every time a car passes,” he said. “We’ve dispatched a vehicle for each and every call and verified that the person was not Laundrie.”

Laundrie is the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, who went missing in Utah. On Sunday, investigators found what they believed was her body in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

