More storms today & tonight before a blast of Fall comes in tomorrow!

Happy Tuesday! Another day with storm chances today before a big change moves in tomorrow.

A relatively quiet start to the morning across the Valley with very isolated showers and passing clouds. The humidity remains high and that means our temperatures are into the low 70s. We are also seeing some areas of patchy fog as well. That will clear through the morning, and we may actually see some sunshine at times throughout the middle of the day. As that happens, our temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s along with higher humidity. It will feel like the upper 80s at times today. By midday there will be some scattered storms that fire up, which will bring the threat of some localized heavy rainfall. Storms will be hit or miss this afternoon, but will be much more likely overnight with a cold front coming in.

The cold front will sweep through during the first half of the day Wednesday! Showers and storms will accompany it for the first half of the day, but once it moves through the rain will end and we will clear out. That front will not only turn off our atmospheric faucet, but also shepherd in some cooler air! It will be cool enough that many of you may opt for heat inside your car/truck Thursday and Friday morning. That is apropos because the Autumnal Equinox is Wednesday at 2:21pm, as fall begins. It will certainly feel like that with low temperatures falling into the upper 40s and low 50s Thursday and Friday mornings. Wind will be breezy Wednesday, gusting from the north at 15 to 25 mph.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

