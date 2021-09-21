Deals
Marshall Medical Centers face challenges with ICU beds at full capacity

By Stefante Randall
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID Hospitalizations have been falling across the state.

Marshall Medical Centers had almost 60 COVID patients at the beginning of September, and that number has fallen, but there’s still a lot of demand for nurses, doctors, and other caretakers.

Currently, there are 42 positive COVID inpatients at both hospitals.

Chief Nursing Officer Kathy Woodruff said there are 20 ICU beds between both hospitals, and they are all full, which has been a challenge.

“At Marshall Medical North, we have 8 ICU beds, and all of them are full, and they have covid patients in them. We had to close our recovery rooms, so there is 4 additional at Marshall South. We have 12 ICU beds, and half of the patients are COVID patients and non-COVID patients,” said Woodruff.

Woodruff said that’s forced the hospital to treat more patients in the emergency department.

And that means delays and back-ups for other patients.

Woodruff said the majority of the COVID patients in the hospital are unvaccinated.

“We have been tracking, and we have been running between at anywhere from 89 to 95 percent unvaccinated positive patients,” said Woodruff.

Woodruff said another challenge they are facing is the age of the patients. She said more younger patients have died in this wave of the pandemic.

