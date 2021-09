CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man has been arrested on 18 different charges of child pornography, according to court documents.

Michael Lee McGinnis was arrested on 18 charges of possession of obscene matter in Cullman County.

He was sent to the Cullman County Detention Center and later was released on a $180,000 bond.

