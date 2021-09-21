Local parents resond to possible authorization of vaccine for elementary aged students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ”Every parent is doing the best they can to make sure their kid is on the path of least harm.” Father of two, Payton Demos, is weighing his options when it comes to getting his young children vaccinated. Pfizer says there’s enough evidence to show its COVID-19 vaccine is safe for kids between 5 and 11 years old. It’s still on its way to getting approval.

For some parents, choosing whether or not to get the vaccine for themselves was extremely difficult. Making that decision for their child, even harder. Some parents said they have some reservations when it comes to getting their young kids vaccinated. However, they say they’re definitely considering it if it gets authorized.

A couple parents say they trust their pediatrician and will listen to their guidance. Demos said, “I think sitting down with your doctor and discsussing it and weighing in on it like this is safe this is fine, this is fine is one thing. Versus, just going out and getting it.” Clinical researcher and mom, Sally Ham, says its important to trust the opinions of medical professionals. She said, “Please please please go to your doctor. They go to med school. They’re so smart, they know what they’re doing. Stop doing ‘research.’ I’ve been in a research career for over a year and I still don’t know everything.”

No word yet on when the FDA will meet to discuss or vote on Pfizer’s submission.

