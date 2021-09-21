Large debris pick-up in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the Madison County Commission are asking for your help to reduce the risk of flooding.

Ditches are filling up with trash and debris.

Some of it, is the result of homeowners putting out their trash, several weeks before their scheduled large haul, trash pick-up.

We’re talking about the trash that doesn’t fit in your green trash bin, like old appliances, tree limbs, and other items people want to get rid of.

County crews uses trucks and collect the trash you leave in front of your house, once a month.

“This was put in place 20-25 years ago. There’s a small fee you pay on your utility bill monthly, that allows you to put one pick-up load out in front of your house, on your property. We’ll come by monthly and pick it up,” said Commissioner Craig Hill.

Commissioners say with the weekend’s heavy rain, some of the trash people put out in front of their house, ended up in ditches, and made the flash flooding even worse.

They say, some homeowners don’t look at the schedule and trash is left on the roads for several weeks.

It might sound like a little thing, but it’s creating a safety concern.

“We will have to go out in the middle of the night and clean a ditch when there is debris that’s left and it wasn’t even the week for those residents to be picked-up. They just put it out by the road and then when we have a weather event like this, it causes our guys to have to go out and take care of that. At the end of the day, with the flooding concern, it could be a safety concern,” said Hill.

You can find the scheduled pick-up dates for where you live in Madison County, on the commissions website.

